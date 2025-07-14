'America's only high wheel bike race' returned to Frederick with good results

FREDERICK, Md. — Forget Tour de France, it's Tour de – what century are we in — in Frederick, Maryland. Because we are at the Western Hemisphere's only race of its kind, the National Clustered Spires High Wheel Race.

A race touted as "America's only high wheel bike race," where the wheels are bigger than most 5th graders, and stopping isn't really an option on these penny-farthings.

"A penny-farthing was popular in the late 1880s," says co-creator Jeanne Rhodes. "It kind of phased out because it was not exactly the safest bike."

But that didn't stop Rhodes and her husband from bringing it back.

"It was just my husband's kind of crazy idea to do this, and I was a little reluctant, like, can we pull this off?" said Rhodes. "And sure enough, the community of Frederick has been amazing, just pulling together, and you can see this has been such a fruitful, productive day and all the community comes out to enjoy it. They bring their families and it's such a unique in front of them."

The event, starting as just a crazy idea to going on its 11th year and still growing with 50 racers from across the U.S. and the world.

The event has multiple heats, a unicycle demonstration and a small wheel race — all in the heart of downtown Frederick.

With all of these activities and events, there's something for everyone to love. And for racers like Riley Hinegarder and Jean Weddles, the best part of the day is the people.

"I think the people," Hinegarder said. "It's really the people. I love a good time. For all of us to get together this weekend and catch up and you know get really high together."