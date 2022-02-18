Watch
Frederick County State's Attorney says deadly force was justified in shooting that injured two officers

Posted at 7:06 PM, Feb 17, 2022
FREDERICK, Md. — The State's Attorney's Office for Frederick County has concluded that the use of deadly force by officers Officers Kristen Kowalsky and Bryan Snyder against Dominique Lamar Lewis on February 11 was justified.

State's Attorney Charlie Smith said that they reviewed body-worn camera footage, witness statements and the physical evidence collected from the shooting and found that it was 'necessary and proportional'.

As a result, no charges will be placed against the officers.

The State's Attorney's Office says that they are unable to release videos or provide further comment at this time as Lewis has pending criminal charges against him.

