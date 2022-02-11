Watch
Police involved shooting reported in Frederick

Posted at 1:32 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 13:59:48-05

FREDERICK, Md. — Police are on scene of an officer involved shooting in Frederick.

The incident happened Friday afternoon around Waverly Drive and Key Parkway.

Right now, it's unclear if any officers or suspects were hit or injured.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area.

There is no current threat to the community, according to police, but schools in the area have been placed on temporary lockout status.

Police are expected to hold a press conference at 2:15pm.

