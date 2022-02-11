Police involved shooting reported in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. — Police are on scene of an officer involved shooting in Frederick.

The incident happened Friday afternoon around Waverly Drive and Key Parkway.

Right now, it's unclear if any officers or suspects were hit or injured.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area.

There is no current threat to the community, according to police, but schools in the area have been placed on temporary lockout status.

In a lockout, students and staff get inside and lock the doors. Exterior doors remain locked with only authorized access to the building, no students are allowed outside unsupervised, and activities are conducted as usual inside. — FCPS-MD (@FCPSMaryland) February 11, 2022

Police are expected to hold a press conference at 2:15pm.