Fourth victim dies after Bel Air Bypass crash Monday

JOPPA, Md. — Among the 12,000 or so people who call Joppatowne ‘home’ was a couple in their thirties, Craig and Allison Faunce, who never returned home on Monday after a head-on collision on the Bel Air Bypass cost them their lives.

John Grier, like most people in Harford County, had heard about the crash, but he had no idea his neighbors had perished in it.

“It just blows me away to hear that news. I’m speechless,” said Grier. “They were a nice couple. They didn’t bother anybody. Come and go. I think he worked for Amazon, and I’d see him every morning. He gets up. He goes to work. I’d be out working on my cars, and he’d wave.”

Maryland State Police say the crash happened on Monday afternoon when 54-year-old Mary Mejia attempted to pass a vehicle in her Toyota Rav4 when she hit the Faunces’ car head-on, killing them and one of the passenger’s in her vehicle, 73-year-old Mary Blosse.

“The two remaining people in the Toyota were flown to Shock Trauma where, Unfortunately, the driver of the Toyota passed away last evening,” said Ron Snyder of the Maryland State Police

That makes four fatalities in all from a single crash, including the couple from Joppatowne that left home, just like any other day, never to return.

“I know the state troopers came by and knocked on my door and they asked me about them, but they didn’t tell me what was going on,” said Grier. “You never know. When your number is up, it’s up.”

The lone survivor of the crash, an unidentified 53-year-old woman, remains at the Shock Trauma Center, and police are not commenting on her condition.