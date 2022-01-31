Watch
Crash closes Bel Air bypass Monday afternoon

Posted at 2:41 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 14:47:24-05

Drivers are being warned to avoid the Bel Air bypass near the Harford County Detention Center after a crash Monday afternoon.

The bypass is closed in both directions after a crash. Maryland State Police say there are multiple fatalities.

WMAR-2 News will update this article as more details come into the newsroom.

