Crash closes Bel Air bypass Monday afternoon

Drivers are being warned to avoid the Bel Air bypass near the Harford County Detention Center after a crash Monday afternoon.

The bypass is closed in both directions after a crash. Maryland State Police say there are multiple fatalities.

#ALERT @mdsp is investigating a 2-vehicle crash w/multiple confirmed fatalities at US Rt 1 at Rock Spring Rd in Harford Co. At least 1 other being flown to @shocktrauma. Rt. 1 is closed in both directions. Follow https://t.co/2ZO0eKU55T for road conditions. More details to follow pic.twitter.com/8Fc9JifrFA — MD State Police (@MDSP) January 31, 2022

WMAR-2 News will update this article as more details come into the newsroom.

