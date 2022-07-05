BALTIMORE — Baltimore held its Fourth of July celebration at the inner harbor for the first time in two years.

“It’s amazing how much is going on down here. It’s really good, clean fun,” said Baltimore area resident James King.

Hundreds of people packed downtown with folks like King enjoying the holiday at the inner harbor for the first time.

“The couple years that it was shutdown. It was miserable staying in the house and watching tv and not being able to do nothing. It’s really good to get to come out and some kind of normal,” King said.

From a day filled with music to a night full of fireworks, Carmella Aumaitre said it was a much needed celebration for the city.

“This is the only reason why we came out. It’s been so long. We both have been staying safe. This is really are first true outing,” she said.