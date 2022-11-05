Four shot, one killed overnight in Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE — Four people were shot, one was killed overnight Saturday in Baltimore City.

It all started around 2:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Garrison Boulevard.

Northwest officers located a 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to an area hospital, where the man later died from his injuries.

RELATED: November 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

Eight minutes later, a 29-year-old woman was found shot inside her car in the 1300 block of North Fremont Avenue.

Lastly, just after 6 a.m. in the Southeast district, a man was shot in the 3400 block of East Fairmount Avenue. His condition is unknown.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call 911 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.