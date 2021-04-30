Four people injured in separate shootings in Baltimore Thursday as the city nears 100 homicides for the year

BALTIMORE — The first shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the back alley of the 200 block of North Hilton Street. Officers responded to the scene and found a 48-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshots wounds.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Shortly after, police responded to another shooting in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue. A 41-year-old man was shot in the leg and was transported to a local hospital. He’s expected to be okay.

Three hours later, officers heard gunfire in the 4100 block of Eierman Avenue where they learned a 35-year-old man had been shot. He was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

The report of the fourth shooting came in fifteen minutes later in the 2700 block of Riggs Avenue. Officers responded to investigate a “Shot Spotter” alert of gunfire.

They arrived at the scene and found an adult male shot multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“It’s bad,” said Howard Spencer. “It’s bad.”

Spencer lives on North Hilton Street, which is not far from where the first shooting took place.

He grew up in the area and said his family has owned a home on the block for decades.

But Spencer said the community has changed over the years.

“When I came up, we can leave our front doors open, our back doors open, our cars unlocked. All that. Don’t dare do it now. Don’t dare do it now,” he said.

Spencer said it’s become an area where hearing a gunshot is far too common.

“Lately, we’ve been getting a lot of shootings,” he said.

The long time Baltimore resident said when he came to home the crime scene, he shook his head in disappointment once again about the gun violence that continues to plague the area.

“It’s like these kids don’t even care about going to jail,” he said. “They don’t care about your well-being. My well-being. They don’t care about nothing.”

As the city nears 100 homicides for the year, he believes it’s going to take more than politicians to solve it

“It starts at home. You don’t get it at home, it’s a bad chance you ain’t going get it,” he said.

If you have information about the shootings, police ask for to give them a call.

People who want to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.