Former Ravens owner Art Modell finalist as contributor for 2023 Hall of Fame

BALTIMORE — Art Modell is one step closer to getting his long-awaited induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The former Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns owner is a finalist for the 2023 hall of fame as a coach/contributor.

Modell is one of 12 finalists, which also includes Roone Arledge, Don Coryell, Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Robert Kraft, Art Modell, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy and John Wooten.

The coach/contributor committee will meet on Aug. 23, and only one will advance.

Modell was the owner of the Cleveland Browns from 1961 until 1995. He was instrumental in moving the team to Baltimore in 1996 where he was owner from the team until 2011.

He was owner of the 1964 NFL Championship Cleveland Browns, and of the Super Bowl XXXV champion Baltimore Ravens in 2000.

Modell made controversial moves in Cleveland, which included firing namesake Paul Brown, the franchise's first head coach, releasing Jim Brown and relocating the Browns to Baltimore.

Under the terms of an NFL-brokered settlement, Modell left the Browns' name and tradition in Cleveland, which was assumed by a new Browns team in 1999. In return, Modell retained the contracts of all Browns personnel and reconstituted his organization as the Baltimore Ravens, who are officially reckoned as a 1996 expansion team.

Modell died in 2012 at the age of 87.