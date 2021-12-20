Watch
NewsOcean City

Actions

The Phillips Crab House in Ocean City has permanently closed its doors

items.[0].image.alt
Phillips Crab House Facebook
Phillips Crab House
Posted at 6:37 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 18:37:20-05

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Phillips Crab House in Ocean City has permanently closed as the property has been sold by the Phillips family.

The closure was announced on Monday via Facebook.

In the letter, Phillips Seafood says while it's extremely difficult to say goodbye, they will take all of the memories from the days and nights with them.

"As we move forward, we will continue to build on the strong foundation that our original Crab House location gave us," they continue. "We remain firmly planted in Maryland and will dedicate our resources in support of our Baltimore restaurant location, Baltimore culinary center and the growth of our retail, club, foodservice, and international business."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019