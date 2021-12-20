The Phillips Crab House in Ocean City has permanently closed its doors

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Phillips Crab House in Ocean City has permanently closed as the property has been sold by the Phillips family.

The closure was announced on Monday via Facebook.

In the letter, Phillips Seafood says while it's extremely difficult to say goodbye, they will take all of the memories from the days and nights with them.

"As we move forward, we will continue to build on the strong foundation that our original Crab House location gave us," they continue. "We remain firmly planted in Maryland and will dedicate our resources in support of our Baltimore restaurant location, Baltimore culinary center and the growth of our retail, club, foodservice, and international business."