Former O's leader Trey Mancini finds spark in Houston, belts two more HRs

CLEVELAND — Since leaving the Baltimore Orioles, slugger Trey Mancini has been leaving the yard.

The new member of the Houston Astros has three home runs in his first three games with his new team.

Mancini smacked two home runs in his first two at bats Friday night against the Cleveland Guardians, including a grand slam.

He hit a solo home run in the top of the second inning, and then a bases loaded jack in the top of the next inning.

Mancini smacked his first home run with the Astros in his first start with the Astros on Wednesday. He was traded from Baltimore on Monday.

With the Orioles, Mancini batted .268 with 10 home runs and 35 runs batted in.

In 2021, Mancini was named American League Comeback Player of the Year after he had undergone treatment for stage 3 colon cancer and missed the previous season.

