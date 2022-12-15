Former BPD SWAT officer gets 25 years in federal prison for producing child porn

BALTIMORE — A former Baltimore Police SWAT officer has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after being convicted of charges related to child pornography.

Donald Hildebrandt, 52, was indicted back in March of 2021 after investigators learned that he'd been found inside a room exposing himself with a minor.

That led to a search warrant of Hildebrandt’s home which resulted in the discovery of electronic devices, that contained videos and images of several children between the ages of three and 16.

Prosecutors said the videos were recorded using spy cameras that Hildebrandt purchased and placed in the bathroom.

After completing his time behind bars, Hildebrandt will serve a lifetime of supervised release.

