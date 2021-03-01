Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

BPD SWAT officer hit with federal child pornography, obstruction of justice charges

items.[0].image.alt
File
generic%20crime%20police%20siren%20handcuffs_1456146230635_32349965_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 12:24 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 13:29:32-05

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore Police SWAT officer is facing federal child pornography and obstruction of justice charges.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office was first notified in October 2020, when a minor reported that 51-year-old Donald Hildebrandt was found inside a room with another minor, exposing his genitalia.

One of the victims told police that Hildebrandt demanded she engage in sexually explicit conduct with him.

A search warrant of Hildebrandt’s home led to the recovery of several electronic devices.

Several videos were discovered, including one on a laptop that was nearly three-hours long.

Investigators also found over 100 still shots believed to have been recorded covertly.

Inside Hildebrandt’s i Cloud account, forensic analysts found a link that led to a child pornography website.

The site claimed to be a “safe zone for pedo folks,” and allowed customers to anonymously purchase child porn with cryptocurrency.

According to the criminal complaint against him, Hildebrandt allegedly did a factory reset on his tablet erasing some evidence.

Hildebrandt is already in custody on related state charges and remains suspended from the police department without pay.

RELATED: BPD SWAT officer facing 15 charges including sex abuse of a minor, possession of child pornography

If convicted on all federal charges, he faces a maximum 60 years behind bars.

No court date has been set.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020