Former BPD officer pleads guilty to perjury for lying about where he lived to run for mayor

BALTIMORE — Former Baltimore Police Officer and 2020 candidate for Baltimore City Mayor, Ivan Gonzalez, pleas guilty to perjury.

According to the Statement of Facts in support of the plea, Gonzalez falsely asserted under penalties of perjury on candidacy forms that he met the residency requirement for Baltimore City Mayor. He certified that he lived in Baltimore City when, in fact, he lived in Baltimore County.

He was sentenced on Friday by the Honorable Melissa M. Phinn, Circuit Court for Baltimore City, to probation before judgment with three years of probation.

As part of his plea agreement, Gonzalez agreed to resign from the Baltimore City Police Department.

“The Office of the State Prosecutor is committed to ensuring the integrity of our electoral process and our public officials,” said Howard. “Mr. Gonzalez, at the time a sworn police officer, intentionally committed perjury by providing false information to establish his qualifications as a candidate for Mayor of Baltimore. His law enforcement career has ended and he has now been held accountable under the law.”

A copy of the statement of facts read into the record at the August 20, 2021 plea hearing can be found at www.osp.maryland.gov.