Baltimore Police Officer indicted after lying about where he lived to run for mayor

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 07: Baltimore City policeman patch on a his shirt during a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 7, 2019 in Baltimore. Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Posted at 11:08 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 11:08:14-04

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore Police Officer has been indicted after lying about being a city resident to run for the Republican nomination for mayor in 2020.

A Baltimore City Grand Jury indicted Ivan Gonzalez, a Baltimore Police Officer and 2020 candidate for Baltimore Mayor, on charges of perjury, falsifying a voter registration, false oath, and false entry in a public record.

Gonzalez is alleged to have provided false information under oath in his filings with the Baltimore Board of Elections during his 2020 campaign for Baltimore Mayor, claiming that he lived in Baltimore City.

According to charging documents, Gonzalez actually lived in Baltimore County.

If convicted of perjury, Gonzalez faces a maximum sentence of 10 years. A trial date has not yet been set.

