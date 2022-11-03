'Folks want change': Early voting wraps up ahead of historic election Tuesday

BALTIMORE — Some key races we’ll be watching in just a few days are the race for governor between Democratic candidate Wes Moore and Republican candidate Dan Cox.

Republican candidate Barry Glassman and Democratic candidate Brooke Lierman are battling it out for Comptroller.

And Republican candidate Michael Peroutka and Democratic candidate Anthony Brown are competing for the office of Attorney General.

All three Democratic candidates would make history if elected.

Wes Moore as Maryland's first Black governor, Anthony Brown as the state's first Black Attorney General and Brooke Lierman as the first female state Comptroller.

They’re races that have early voting at the ‘League for People’ in Baltimore City buzzing with voters casting their ballot on the last day of early voting.

“For the eight days that early voting has been happening here it’s been great. We’ve had a tremendous turnout here. Folks are coming out to vote,” said Michael Williams, a chief Baltimore City election judge.

Baltimore City, since November 2, has had more than 16,500 voters turn out for early voting, compared to Baltimore County with more than 43,400 voters turn out.

“That means folks are ready to vote. Folks want a change. Folks are making their voices be known here and they’re in the process,” said Williams.

While key offices are up for grabs, major changes to the state constitution are on the ballot as well.

They include Question 4, which would legalize recreational marijuana across the state and Question K for Baltimore City that could impose a two term limit for city-elected officials.

RELATED: Voters weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana across Maryland

With midterms at play, voters’ decisions will also impact the president’s agenda, as they determine the control of both the house and senate.

Local races include Democratic incumbent Senator Chris Van Hollen facing Republican challenger Chris Chaffee and the race for 7th Congressional district features congressman Kweisi Mfume and Republican challenger Scott Collier.

Poll sites are open from 7am to 8pm on Tuesday.