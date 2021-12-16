Watch
Florida man allegedly placed fake explosive device outside Ellicott City jewelry store

Howard County Police
Police looking for man on video leaving fake bomb outside Ellicott City jeweler
Posted at 3:41 PM, Dec 16, 2021
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A Florida man is being held without bail for allegedly placing a fake explosive device outside an Ellicott City jewelry store in October.

Floyd Stuck, 35, now faces a slew of charges including armed robbery.

The actual incident was caught on surveillance video, that police later released to the public.

It shows a man believed to be Stuck pulling up outside Sergio's Fine Jewelers on Baltimore National Pike, and leaving a package that was made to look like a bomb.

Police had been offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to a suspect.

A motive in the case has not been revealed.

