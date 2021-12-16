Florida man allegedly placed fake explosive device outside Ellicott City jewelry store

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A Florida man is being held without bail for allegedly placing a fake explosive device outside an Ellicott City jewelry store in October.

Floyd Stuck, 35, now faces a slew of charges including armed robbery.

The actual incident was caught on surveillance video, that police later released to the public.

It shows a man believed to be Stuck pulling up outside Sergio's Fine Jewelers on Baltimore National Pike, and leaving a package that was made to look like a bomb.

Police had been offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to a suspect.

A motive in the case has not been revealed.