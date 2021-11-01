Watch
Police looking for man on video leaving fake bomb outside Ellicott City jeweler

Howard County Police
Posted at 10:47 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 10:50:50-04

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A $1,500 reward is being offered to help identify a man seen on video leaving a suspicious package at the doorstep of an Ellicott City jewelry store.

The package was discovered October 1 outside Sergio's Fine Jewelers in the 10100 block of Baltimore National Pike.

Howard County Police say it was made to look like an explosive and contained a note demanding jewelry and cash.

After inspection, turns out the package was fake.

Video shows the man seen putting it there pulling up and leaving in a black Mercedes-Benz sedan. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black NASA Astronaut Group 16 hooded sweatshirt with black pants and shoes.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-313-STOP.

