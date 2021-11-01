Police looking for man on video leaving fake bomb outside Ellicott City jeweler

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A $1,500 reward is being offered to help identify a man seen on video leaving a suspicious package at the doorstep of an Ellicott City jewelry store.

The package was discovered October 1 outside Sergio's Fine Jewelers in the 10100 block of Baltimore National Pike.

Howard County Police say it was made to look like an explosive and contained a note demanding jewelry and cash.

After inspection, turns out the package was fake.

Video shows the man seen putting it there pulling up and leaving in a black Mercedes-Benz sedan. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black NASA Astronaut Group 16 hooded sweatshirt with black pants and shoes.

Reward of up to $1,500 offered to help ID a suspect in an attempted robbery at Sergio's Fine Jewelers in Ellicott City. The suspect is seen on video placing a package at the door containing what was later determined to be a fake explosive device & a note demanding jewelry & cash. pic.twitter.com/uxl1dXvedc — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) November 1, 2021

Anyone with information should call police at 410-313-STOP.

