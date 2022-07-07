Flicks from the Hill returns to Baltimore for the month of July

BALTIMORE — The American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore is bringing back it's 'Flicks from the Hill' series. Every Thursday in July, families and movie lovers can gather under the stars at the Hughes Family Outdoor Theatre in Federal Hill.

The series begins Thursday, July 7 at 5 p.m. with a sing-along showing of The Wizard of Oz.

The other movies being shown this year; Alfred Hitchock's The Birds (July 14), Disney and Pixar's Soul (July 21) and Jurassic Park (July 28).

AVAM's Flicks from the Hill series is free to attend.