Flavor of Success: Baltimore chef duo to relaunch full dining experience

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore chef duo found their secret ingredient to success in the kitchen and in business.

The owners of Taste This are spreading their flavor through the city one hot plate at a time.

Dante Davis and Craig Curban can talk all day about their passion for cooking but they’d much rather show you.

What started as a business venture in 2014 grew into a multi site soul food operation throughout Baltimore.

Their two original sites were for carry-out only.

Their newest site at the LVH served to offer the full dine in experience.— With live music, lounges on the deck and multiple levels for dining.

When the pandemic hit a few months after their launch, they had to scale back.

“Luckily the success of the first two establishments were able to carry us through,” Davis remembered.

“In the midst of the pandemic a lot of places folded and it was like we took it to another level,” said Curban.

They tell WMAR-2 News they’re hopeful when they welcome guests back in a few weeks, they feel like their at home.

“It has that home good comforting feel to it and that kind of plays off of our food because our food is comforting. The cousins is comforting. We want that to match what we do,” Curban said.

They credit much of their success so far to the city and surrounding communities they serve.

“We had help. We had the backing of the community and they did whatever it took to just help all of the business not just us but all of the businesses in every community that we’re in especially the Hamilton Lorryville community which is our home,” said.

Community Support and engagement on social media nearing 30 thousand followers and fans on Instagram helped sustain their success.

“I always joked with him like I don’t want to be known as like the Facebook chef or Instagram chef but in these times you have to do that. You have to stay in front of people because if not they might forget about you,” Curban said.

Over the years the duo has served as mentors to other chefs opening their own businesses throughout Baltimore— offering advice to future business owners and entrepreneurs throughout the city.

“Stay consistent in what you do and always put quality first,” Davis told WMAR.

“Just don’t give up. That was my biggest thought in my head like as things were progressing I was like we can’t give up. We worked way to hard to give up now,” Curban added.

Now, Taste This is in preparation mode for a big re-launch coming soon.

“We’ll be fully open by the Ravens game. We would not miss that so you guys will be able to check us out just to see what we’ve been working on,” said Davis.

Their LVH location will be opening in the next few weeks and they’re looking to add quality members to their staff.

For employment opportunities email Taste This at Tastethisgrouphr@gmail.com or tastethisbaltimore.com