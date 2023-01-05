'Five kids shot, that's not fair': Community upset after 5 students shot at Edmondson Shopping Center

BALTIMORE — A child's life was taken today- someone's son, family member and friend after a shooting that happened at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center, where four others were also injured.

What was supposed to be a simple lunch break for five student,s turned deadly after police say two unidentified suspects opened fire on the group outside Popeyes.

"It's too much, Baltimore gotta do better, we gotta do better raising our generation. This is the next generation that's growing up. We can't keep killing,” said Latifah, who is the sister of the 16-year-old victim that was killed.

A sister’s voice filled with emotion as Latifah feels the pain of losing her brother to a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.

"He was 16-years-old and he was a good kid, he was a good child, he went to school, he did good to the community. It just it hurts my heart,” said Latifah.

Four other victims between the ages of 17 and 18 were also shot and were taken to the hospital.

"Five kids shot, that's not fair. Y'all killing our community. Our young community that's under 21 we're talking about,” said Latifah.

Latifah says her family was not properly informed when the shooting occurred.

"No, no they didn't contact my mother and father. My mother and father had to find out by somebody else."

The students attended Edmondson Westside High School, which is across the street from where the shooting took place.

Baltimore City Schools said students do not have permission to leave campus during lunch without prior approval.

Baltimore City Police have encouraged businesses in that area not to serve students during the day.

"We can work with the store owners and the managers of the store to ensure they're abiding by what we think needs to happen by making sure that the students at the school who are not supposed to be over here, they're not serving them,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

Classes have been cancelled on Thursday at Edmondson Westside High School. The condition of the other four victims is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call metro crime stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.