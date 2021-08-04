Watch
'Fishing with a Cop Day' held in Anne Arundel County

Posted at 6:19 PM, Aug 04, 2021
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A great way to enjoy the bay is to go fishing. Some kids did just that and made new friends along the way.

Kids and Anne Arundel County Police officers came together for "Fishing with a Cop Day" on Wednesday.

Some of these kids had experience fishing and some didn't but they were all excited about going fishing with a cop.

The program is set up to give children access to police officers, especially in a setting where police are not working.

"They get to see that we're human beings and real people and that we're the good guys and that we're here for them. So that any time we can have a positive interaction with a child, that's a win for everybody."

This is the second year for this program.

