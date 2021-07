BALTIMORE, md. — A two alarm fire broke out in the 2600 block of Woodbrook Avenue on Friday night. Flames burned on both floors of a two story row home.

A firefighter fell through the floor while battling the flames. He was taken to a local hospital. As of Saturday morning, he was undergoing surgery for his injuries.

Damage was caused to at least one adjacent home.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

There are no reported civilian injuries.