Fired Baltimore Police CFO federally indicted for wire fraud, money laundering

BALTIMORE — More legal trouble for the former Chief Fiscal Officer of the Baltimore Police Department.

Dana Lamar Antonio Hayes, Jr., 37, was fired from the police department in April after it was revealed that he was a person of interest in an active homicide investigation.

MORE: Former Baltimore Police employee terminated, person of interest in homicide investigation

On Thursday a federal grand jury indicted him on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft.

Between March 2020 and October 2021, Hayes allegedly submitted a fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Relief loan application and several Paycheck Protection Plan loan applications to the Small Business Administration and two banks.

In one instance prosecutors say Hayes submitted an application on behalf of his previously forfeited and recently revived company, D&L Investment Properties Inc.

On that application, Hayes is accused of making false statements regarding the number of employees and payroll expenses at his company.

Hayes also reportedly claimed to have company expenses of $15,000 and equipment costs of $35,000 when in fact the company had been inactive since 2019.

At the time his application was submitted, Hayes was on probation but he apparently lied and said he wasn't.

The application was denied at first and ultimately approved after Hayes persisted. Once the funds were deposited into the D&L business bank account, Hayes allegedly transferred all of the money into his personal savings account.

Hayes reportedly committed similar crimes when applying for Paycheck Protection Plan applications in June of 2020 and again in January 2021.

This time Hayes used the name and tax ID number of his personal and business tax preparer, in order to submit a fraudulent form to a bank without the preparer's knowledge.

If convicted of all charges, Hayes faces up to 32 years behind bars.

There's still no word from Baltimore Police on the separate unrelated homicide case that Hayes is allegedly connected with.