Former Baltimore Police employee terminated, person of interest in homicide investigation

Baltimore Police Department Patch
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - This March 31, 2016, file photo shows a shoulder patch of a Baltimore Police Department officer in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Baltimore Police Department Patch
Posted at 1:37 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 13:37:52-04

BALTIMORE — A former Chief Fiscal Officer for Baltimore Police has been terminated as they are a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

"We can confirm that this person who was chosen and hired by the Baltimore Police Department has been terminated," Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. "As of actually, technically, yesterday and was interviewed today and is a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Commissioner Harrison said the individual was on a gun offender registry in 2019 and a background check was done, and that those details were missed.

Baltimore Police say the investigation is ongoing.

We will update as more information comes in.

