Fire officials in AA County urge public to avoid ER, limit 911 calls for emergencies only amid COVID-19 surge

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Fire officials in Anne Arundel County are asking residents to avoid the ER for minor illnesses and to limit 911 calls to possible life-threatening conditions to ease the strain placed on health care providers amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“I think all of the fire departments and EMS providers in the state are to the point where they’re bending and trying not to break,” said Russ Davies, Battalion Chief at the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Anne Arundel County is seeing a rise in hospitalizations like many areas across the state, which has led to longer wait times at the ER for patients and personnel. Davies said it’s impacting the department’s response times as well.

Currently, the county’s positivity rate is 30 percent, but ICU beds at area hospitals are nearly full or at capacity.

“We’re seeing wait times at the hospitals sometimes greater than three or four hours,” he said.

Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Fire Department are asking for the public’s help by urging them to use 911 only for emergencies.

“What we are asking for is to save 911 and to save trips to the hospitals for the true emergencies,” he said. “We’re talking about chest pains, strokes, child births, the things that require immediate medical care.”

Davies said the department is being stretched thin, but he said the public can help ease the burden.

“The last thing that we want is for somebody to call for help and us not have the resources to assist them,” he said.

The Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Fire Departments are seeking the community’s assistance in the following ways: