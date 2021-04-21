Fire at Domino Sugar plant burns into day two

BALTIMORE — Hot spots from Tuesday's fire at the Domino Sugar raw sugar storage shed in South Baltimore burned into a second day Wednesday.

The fire department tells WMAR it was waiting on an excavator to lift the collapsed structure.

“Once the excavator comes in and removes some of the bulk metals and materials, we’ll be able to get to the pit of the fire,” said public information officer Blair Adams.

According to officials there are three areas crews have been monitoring.

"We've never left the scene," said Adams. "We allowed to fire to burn throughout the night just because it was in a contained area until the morning."

Yesterday's fire had people reporting thick smoke and a strong odor of burnt sugar from across the harbor.

"I went down to see the fire myself," said neighbor Ellen Worthing. "I saw that it was on Domino's property and that it was pretty much contained to the area. The firefighters did a great job."

All of the refinery’s estimated 510 full-time employees were evacuated safely with no reported injuries. The fire temporarily interrupted operations. It's unclear when they will resume.

WMAR-2 News is waiting on a comment from Domino Sugar's corporate office, ASR Group.

The cause of the fire, which started around 3 p.m. remains under investigation.