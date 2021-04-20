Watch
Fire breaks out at Domino Sugar facility in Baltimore

Posted at 4:00 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 17:38:03-04

BALTIMORE — A fire broke out at the Domino Sugar facility in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor on Tuesday.

Shortly after 3 p.m., Baltimore Fire responded to Domino Sugar for a reported fire.

Approaching the scene, heavy fire and smoke was showing through the roof. Once firefighters gained entry, fire was showing from a silo that collapsed.

Officials said the fire made its way on a conveyor belt and traveled midway thru the building.

All employees self evacuated and were accounted for without injuries.

Baltimore City Fire remain on the scene with fire showing from the building. BCFD Fire Boat assisted during the 3-alarm to help tackle the fire with additional water supply.

Baltimore Police assisted in redirecting vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

