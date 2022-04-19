Federal judge blocks CDC's mask mandate for public transportation; TSA to no longer enforce mask-wearing

BALTIMORE — A federal judge has overturned the CDC’s mask mandate on planes and public transit in a ruling Monday, stating the agency overstepped its legal authority.

The decision comes after the federal agency moved to extend the mask requirement for public transportation through May 3.

For now, the mandate is no longer in effect, but airline companies and transit agencies could choose to keep it in place.

However, TSA said in a statement it will no longer enforce mask-wearing.

Since the ruling, at least two airlines have dropped its mask requirement. United and Alaska Airlines announced masks will be optional for domestic flights.

In Maryland, MTA has yet to announce if its mask mandate will stay in place. WMAR-2 News reached out to get answers but have yet to get a response.

“I’m going to wear mine,” said Robert Mumford, who uses MTA buses.

Mumford said he didn’t take the pandemic seriously until it hit close to home.

“My older sister in South Carolina almost died from it," Mumford said. "I had a brother, he caught COVID, but he survived, and he is still sick behind it."

As an MTA rider in Baltimore, he feels it’s important to wear a mask to stay safe. And he said he will continue to keep it on even if they’re no longer required.

“That’s me. That’s me for myself,” Mumford said. “We just got to adopt and adjust to what the pandemic is doing.”

Johnathan Jerry, who also rides MTA, feels differently.

“People don’t really wear masks in buildings," Jerry said. "I work and people don’t wear masks in there, so I don’t see the point in wearing a mask on the bus."

Jerry said he has asthma and finds it difficult to breathe when he wears a mask. He said supports the ending the mask mandate.

”I think it’s time we move on,” he said.

TSA sent WMAR-2 News this response:

Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.

