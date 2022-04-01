Watch
Mosby's attorneys ask judge to push trial back to September

Julio Cortez/AP
Maryland corrections secretary Robert Green, left, listens as Maryland State Attorney Marilyn Mosby, right, speaks during a news conference announcing the indictment of correctional officers, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. Twenty five correction officers, most of whom were taken into custody earlier in the day, are charged with using excessive force on detainees at state-operated Baltimore pretrial correctional facilities. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 1:10 PM, Apr 01, 2022
BALTIMORE — Lawyers for Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby have asked a federal judge overseeing her criminal case to delay the start of trial from May to September.

The request is a reversal from the speedy trial Mosby's lawyers had repeatedly been pushing for since her indictment.

“What I’m asking for is that I be tried right now because I know that I’m innocent,” said Mosby in a statement in February.

If granted, the trial would not start until after the primary election is held in which Mosby faces two opponents.

Prosecutors are opposed to pushing the trial back.

In their filing, Mosby's attorneys say the judge expressed concerns of whether or not the trial would go on as scheduled. But as of now the trial is still set to begin on May 2.

The judge has not yet ruled on if that date will change.

