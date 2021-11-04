Watch
Federal Appeals Court orders Baltimore City to allow Catholic group's rally

Posted at 4:00 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 16:00:53-04

BALTIMORE — A federal appeals court has upheld a judge's ruling that Baltimore city officials cannot ban a conservative Roman Catholic media outlet from holding a rally at a city-owned pavilion during a U.S. bishops' meeting.

A three-judge panel from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals didn't explain its decision late Wednesday to uphold U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander's Oct. 12 ruling in favor of St. Michael's Media Inc.

RELATED: Judge blocks Baltimore from banning Catholic group's rally

Hollander said St. Michael's, also known as Church Militant, is likely to succeed on its claims that the city discriminated against it on the basis of its political views and violated its First Amendment free speech rights.

The group plans to hold a prayer rally on Nov. 16.

