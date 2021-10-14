Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Judge blocks Baltimore from banning Catholic group's rally

items.[0].image.alt
Photo by <b><a label="rawpixel.com " class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/@rawpixel?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">rawpixel.com </a></b>from <b><a label="Pexels" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/brown-wooden-gavel-close-up-photography-1415558/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
Photo by <b><a href="https://www.pexels.com/@rawpixel?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">rawpixel.com </a></b>from <b><a href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/brown-wooden-gavel-close-up-photography-1415558/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
gavel
Posted at 2:29 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 14:32:39-04

BALTIMORE — A federal judge has blocked Baltimore city officials from banning a conservative Roman Catholic media outlet from holding a prayer rally at a city-owned pavilion during a U.S. bishops' meeting next month.

The judge ruled late Tuesday that St. Michael's Media is likely to succeed on its claims that the city discriminated against it on the basis of its political views.

The Michigan-based fringe group wants to hold a rally on Nov. 16 featuring far-right agitator Milo Yiannopoulos and Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon.

The city says the gathering will attract counter protesters and poses a threat to public safety. The city plans to appeal the judge's decision.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019