Fed up with crime, Federal Hill residents hire private security company to patrol the neighborhood

BALTIMORE — A group of residents in Federal Hill have hired a private security company to help combat crime in the area.

“This is completely citizen supported,” said Darren Anderson who is the treasurer of the Federal Hill Neighborhood Patrol. “We haven’t gotten one dollar from a business, a grant [or] the city.”

The Federal Hill Neighborhood Patrol received 60 contributions from members in the community and raised $18,000 to fund the effort.

“We just see this patrol as an extra set of eyes supplementing the police department,” Anderson said. “He’s non confrontational. If he has a problem with someone, he’ll call the police.”

The group decided to hire the security company following an uptick in crime recently, which includes the the murder of a man in Federal Hill Park last September.

“There has been an increase in crime. We’ve had cars broken into. Car windows broken. There was a car stolen recently on Key Highway,” said Darren Anderson who is the treasurer of the Federal Hill Neighborhood Patrol.

Anderson said the security patrols started last week and will continue for the next three months.

He said a security guard will be patrolling the area day and night every weekend and also many days during the week.

“If you’re coming in late and you don’t feel secure walking from your car to your house, call the patrol. He’ll come walk you home. Also call if there is a disturbance or suspicious activity.”

Anderson said the guard will be unarmed and he still encourages to contact police.

But he’s hoping with the added presence, Federal Hill will become a place where everyone feels safe.

“This is where families like to come and that’s what we want. We want a place where everyone feels welcome,” he said.

Anderson said it’s a pilot program. If it’s successful and more people donate, he’s hoping it will continue beyond their three-month agreement with the company.

