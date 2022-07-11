‘Fatherhood changed him’: Family remembers 24-year-old killed in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Makeon Hines was inside his truck last month when he was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore.

His family said Hines had a 2-year-old son, and that changed him.

Hines' mother Piccola shared photos of her son, reliving memories of what he meant to her.

“He was happy when he posted those pictures,” Piccola said. “Now, that’s all I got is his Instagram.”

RELATED: 24-year-old man shot to death in Northeast Baltimore

24-year-old man shot to death in Northeast Baltimore

Scrolling through her son’s social media, Piccola finds some comfort in the moments and memories captured by her son.

“This is one,” she said, playing a video made of Makeon and his 2-year-old son.

Many of his social media posts centered around his little boy.

“Six months before his son was born, I asked him, 'What do you value?' He couldn’t give me an answer,” Piccola said.

Piccola said fatherhood changed the then 22-year-old.

“The moment he saw his son came into the world, he would do anything for him, for anybody’s kids, his son, anything,” Piccola said. ”That changed him.”

But now this family is forever changed by his death.

Hines was shot and killed inside his truck on Robb Street on June 27. He was found by police, according to family, inside his truck with several gunshot wounds to his head.

So far, there have been no arrests.

“To people looking to do these things,” Piccola said, “I’d ask that you really think about who you’re hurting. There are 101 ways that you can inflict pain on somebody. You didn’t have to take his life. That didn’t inflict no pain on him. It hurt me. He has six siblings left behind to cry, not eating, not sleeping. They’re standing, trying to stand and hold me up. Makeon was raised by his mother, father and grandmother and all his siblings. That’s who you’ve hurt.”

Social media, once again, is helping his mother cope as she scrolled through more pictures and videos.

As for his truck, Piccola said Hines loved it. Those pictures are the hardest because the next step is picking it up from police impound.

“Some people don’t want me to have it,” Piccola said. “It was his and he loved it. I’m going to love it. I don’t know what void that’s going to help but that’s always going to be a hurt and a pain for me.”

If you have any information about the case, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.