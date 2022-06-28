24-year-old man shot to death in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a homicide that happened Monday night in Northeast Baltimore that left a 24-year-old man dead.

Neighbors who live on the 2600 block of Robb Street, like Ms. Betty, said that a man was sitting inside a car Monday night, and they heard the multiple gun shots that killed him.

“I’ll be glad when all this shooting and killing stops, and we are killing each other, we are killing each other that’s the sad part about it,” Betty said.

Betty has lived on the block for the past 65 years. She said she can’t recall another night like Monday when she heard the gun shots that killed a man right on her block.

“I’m not sure, it was about 15 shots what we heard. We thought they were fireworks, and they weren’t they were gunshots,” Betty said.

Police said 24-year-old Makeon Hines was shot just before 11:00 p.m. on Monday.

That’s when they arrived to Robb Street where it happened and they responded to the shooting. Neighbors said another troubling part about hearing of another shooting is that it involves another young person in Baltimore City.

“The children supposed to bury their parents and it’s being flipped around, the parents are burying their children. The older people are out living the young people and it’s really sad,” Betty said.

She’s hoping some young people find another way to deal with their anger and conflict that doesn’t involve fatally harming someone.

“Back in the day when we were coming up, a good fight was it and that was over, it was over with but now they want to shoot you and it’s just sad. I’ll be glad when it stops and I just hope they catch whoever did it,” Betty said.

Police are asking anyone who has details concerning what happened here to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7 LOCKUP.

