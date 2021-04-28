Father found dead following a physical altercation with son; son arrested & charged with murder

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A son has been arrested and charged after his father was found dead following a physical altercation between the two.

At around 4:15 p.m., Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a welfare check at the 7000 block of Hames Court in the Farmbrook community of Frederick. Upon arrival and entry of the home, deputies found one adult male deceased on scene.

When deputies arrived, 33-year-old Sean Christopher Shifflett, son of Terry Lynn Shifflett, 66, met the officers outside of the residence and told police that there had been a physical altercation between him and his father.

Upon entering the residence, deputies found Terry Shifflett dead in a bedroom.

Deputies detained Sean Shifflett and transported him to the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center for questioning, where he admitted that a physical altercation occurred between the two.

Deputies transported Sean to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking and charged him with first-degree murder.

If you have any information regarding this ongoing investigation, contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-038168.