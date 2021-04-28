Watch
Suspicious death in the Farmbrook community of Frederick County Tuesday

Posted at 8:09 PM, Apr 27, 2021
FREDERICK, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office wants the public to be aware of a heavy police presence in the Farmbrook community due to a suspicious death.

Deputies responded just after 4 p.m. to the 7000 block of Hames Court for a welfare check and upon arrival found a man dead on scene.

Officials say there will be a heavy police presence in the area for quite for some time.

One individual has been detained for further investigation. The scene is secure and there is no threat to the public.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-038168.

