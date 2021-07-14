Fatal grocery store shooting Tuesday hit close to home for Baltimore Mayor

BALTIMORE — "No one is separate from the violence and the things that are happening in our city," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

It's a reality made crystal clear after a shooting at the Giant grocery store on Reisterstown Road where Scott's mom works.

The shooting left a man dead and a woman injured and how he found about this one, a little different than the others.

"The first call actually came from my mom," he shared.

"My mom called me right after the incident and let me know what happened, that she was okay but they were sending them home," he continued.

Baltimore City Police say a security guard working in the store at the time shot the pair after an apparent fight.

The mayor's mom was in the deli section just on the other side of the walls where it all happened.

Hours before, Scott was at a press conference at Shock Trauma addressing reporters about two Baltimore City Police officers who were shot by a murder suspect in Baltimore County.

Baltimore Police haven't identified any victims of the grocery store shooting and so far there's no word yet on if that security guard who pulled the trigger will face any charges.

They did say however the case will be treated like any other homicide investigation.

As for Scott's mom, she was a bit shaken up but returned back to work.

He says this shooting underscores an ongoing problem across the city that needs a solution...

"We have to continue to work to improve how we resolve conflict in Baltimore," Scott said.