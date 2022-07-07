Family pays tribute to entrepreneur Baltimore teen killed a year ago

BALTIMORE — As children played in bounce houses in Baltimore's Carrollton Ridge community, a mama bear looks on.

In between hugs and condolences, Ashley Dingle manages the crowd.

“Everybody in the neighborhood knows me as Ma or Aunt Ashley, or just mama bear,” said Dingle.

But talking with her, Dingle will tell you her mama bear heart is missing something, her son Troy Rush Jr.

“I just miss him, every day,” she said. “I’m going to keep his name alive as long as I’ve got breath in my body. I’m going to keep my baby’s name alive."

It’s been a year since 19-year-old Troy Rush Jr. was shot & killed inside a convenience store on W. Pratt St. The case is still open.



Rush was taken a year ago, another victim of Baltimore’s gun violence. He was found shot inside a convenience store on W. Pratt Street.

So far, there have been no arrests in his case.

“No word. No lead, no nothing it’s just there,” said his mother.

The case may be cold but Rush's memory lives on, especially at Wednesday’s party.

“He’s a good person. He left a mark,” Dingle said.

Dingle was one of dozens of people who came out to the neighborhood celebration, an event put on by The Food Project. It’s an organization Rush was heavily involved with.

“Troy always said he got Seedy Nutty into the baseball stadium,” said Michelle Suazo, pointing to a collage of photos on the wall. “It’s really a tribute to him."

Suazo worked with Rush and his friends.

The teens had a budding business selling a one-of-a-kind drink. Rush was known for his charisma, and work ethic.

At 19, he was inspiring his peers.

“They saw that Troy was working here so they knew there was another way, another place to come,” said Suazo. “They could come here, get off the streets, and through The Food Project would help you get your ID, social security card so you could go after a career.”

While Carrollton Ridge partied Wednesday, it was also a chance for Rush's fellow entrepreneurs to showcase their talents and merchandise.

“The Grind is open because of him,” said friend and young entrepreneur Tayshawna Barnes. “It’s inspiring because of him. I want it so that his daughter can come in here and get any kind of shirt that she wants from my clothing line and can wear it without a problem.”

As for the celebration, Dingle said she hopes it will be a yearly event.

“I want to make it better, bigger,” she said.

As for Rush'ss case, if you have any information call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

