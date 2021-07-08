'I'm breaking' Mother of South Baltimore homicide victim shares her loss

BALTIMORE — Ashley Dingle sits in her South Baltimore home surrounded by family and and photos of her son.

"He was my heart," Dingle said. "I had him when I was 18. He made me the woman that I am today."

Despite this mother's outward strength, she admits she's breaking.

"It's like there's a knife in me," she said, "I haven't slept in three days, three days."

Ashley lost her son Troy Rush to Baltimore gun violence on Tuesday.

According to Baltimore Police, the 19-year-old was inside a convenience store on West Pratt Street when a person shot him multiple times just before 7 a.m.

"Why would somebody take my son?" Ashley asked.

Family tells WMAR-2 News Troy was a father to a 4-year-old daughter and was excited to welcome a son in August.

"He loved that little girl," said Ashley. "Now she'll grow up without a father. This violence, these senseless killings have to end."

Friends and family said they plan to hold a candlelight vigil for Troy later this evening.

Homicide detectives are urging anyone with information to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. You can also remain anonymous and call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.