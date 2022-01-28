Family of Megan Tilman opens up following murder connection arrests

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — "There's no way to describe my emotions. It was just like a huge brick had been lifted off me."

And then came the tears, Jim Tilman had waited five years for the call he got yesterday, an arrest in connection with the murder of his daughter Megan Tilman.

RELATED: Justice Delayed: Arrests made almost five years after Annapolis woman murdered

"No one deserves what Megan went through."

This week, Megan's former roommates, William Rice and Christina Harnish aka Christina Stallings were arrested in Arizona for her murder in Anne Arundel County in the fall of 2017.

RELATED: Two arrested in connection to the murder of Megan Tilman

Price and Megan were dating, things went sore when Christina moved in. The family suspected the duo, and they were persons of interest for police.

“The two that have been arrested for this offense had been on detective’s radar from the beginning, and like I said, sometimes it’s that old movie line, ‘It’s not what you know, it’s what you can prove,’” said Anne Arundel County Police Lt. Jacklyn Davis.

"We kind of knew we were getting close to an arrest but it actually happening was pretty amazing. It’s kind of. we're able to breathe again," said Shannon Perry.

Perry, Megan's aunt says when they couldn't find Megan in the fall of 2017, they knew something was wrong. She was listed a missing person for 17 months before DNA evidence from remains found in Shady Side and an autopsy confirmed their worst nightmares, Megan had been murdered.

Photos and her remains are all that her family including her two young children have to remember her by.

"When you were here at my house doing the last interview, you saw the box you saw were my grandchildren had kind of like all the pictures and the shrine that was built so to speak in reference to my daughter and it's tough walking into that house at night time, but hopefully this will ease a little bit of that."