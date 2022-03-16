Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Family of late Baltimore police officer pushing for bill named in her honor

Keona Holley
BPD
Keona Holley
Posted at 5:52 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 05:52:51-04

BALTIMORE — On Tuesday, the family of the late officer Keona Holley testified before the Maryland General Assembly in support of a bill named for her.

Senat Bill 652, or the "Officer Keona Holley Public Safety Act" would make it impossible for anyone convicted of murdering, attempting, or conspiring to murder a police officer to be paroled.

Holley, a two-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Dept. and mother of four, was ambushed and shot while in her patrol car in the Curtis Bay neighborhood on Dec. 16.

Holley sustained life threatening injuries in the attack and was taken off life support a week later.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019