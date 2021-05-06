Family displaced after overnight fire in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, md. — A family has been displaced after an overnight fire in Owings Mills.

Flames started just after 1 a.m. on Thursday in a townhome off Buxton Circle.

Crews found smoke coming from the first and second floor and fire in the back of the home.

Initial reports said two kids were unaccounted for but they were later found healthy.

There are no injuries reported. It is not clear where the fire started.

The fire was raised to second alarm because of concerns about the fire spreading to the nearby townhomes. Eventually, the flames did spread but no major damage to those other homes.

Three people have been displaced after significant damage to their home. The Red Cross is assisting.