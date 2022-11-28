Family asks for help after being displaced by house fire in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Brenda Scott was overwhelmed by emotions after her family was displaced when a vacant home caught on fire in Baltimore. Scott smelled the smoke early Sunday morning and scrambled to get everyone out of the house.

Trying to get a husband and three children out of the house was complicated by the fact that her husband is on oxygen and her 18-year-old son is in a wheelchair.

"I've never asked anyone for any kind of help at all, but I need assistance at the moment," Scott said.

"If I wouldn't have gotten out when I did at the third floor to get my son out, it would have collapsed. We would have been dead," Scott added.

The fire on Ramsay Street in South Baltimore impacted five homes and took time to put out.

"I guess they didn't get it out, the wind brought it back up so the good fire department of Baltimore City did their job, so shout out to them," one person said.

Scott says she has not heard from anyone about help. The Red Cross did tell us one family has been helped from this fire.

Red Cross reminds us that if anyone has an emergency like this to contact 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Scott tells us the the family slept in their truck Sunday night.

"It's dangerous sleeping in the vehicle, but I have to do what I got at the moment. I have no family at all," said Scott.

Scott says the whole time she has lived here, the five units have been vacant. She said it's been nothing but trouble.

"It causes a lot of problems because we got people going in there doing different things for money, a lot of different things going on out back. I got to constantly run people out of the back. I mean you name it, it's going on," Scott explained.

She's not only worried about the problems in her community, but throughout all of Baltimore.

"Baltimore City is just really, it needs help. We need help, a lot of help," Scott said.