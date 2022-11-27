Watch Now
House fire in South Baltimore leaves one family displaced

Posted at 10:01 AM, Nov 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-27 10:01:38-05

BALTIMORE — Firefighters battled a fire in South Baltimore early Sunday morning.

At 3:30 a.m., fire officials responded to the 1500 block of Ramsay Street for a fire involving five row homes.

One of the homes was occupied while the other four were vacant.

One family was displaced and received assistance from the RedCross.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

