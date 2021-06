FALLSTON, md. — On Friday afternoon, just after 3 p.m., flames engulfed a garage in Fallston.

The fire occurred in the 2700 block of Lawson Road.

Two dogs sustained smoke inhalation and were taken to a local emergency veterinarian by the occupant.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials estimate that there was $150,000 in damage to the garage.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

40 firefighters were on the scene and the fire took 15 minutes to control.