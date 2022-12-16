Fallen tree causing damage and power outages in NW Baltimore neighborhood

BALTIMORE — A few neighbors in Northwest Baltimore said they have a tree from hell between their two properties and they can't seem to get the city’s help with cutting it down.

Neighbors like Wayne Moseley said they have been trying to get this issue resolved for years.

After Thursday’s storms part of the tree that sits in the rear of his home fell, damaging not only this fence, but knocking out the power.

A few weeks prior the same thing happened to his neighbor who lives directly behind him across the alley. Now, they are begging city leaders to help.

“I been working in this since 2020. This tree need to come down because it’s going to hurt somebody or is going to damage somebody’s vehicle,” Moseley said.

For almost three years, Moseley said he’s been contacting everyone he can think of to help him fix a falling tree right outside his backyard.

“Every time I called I documented everything. I called BGE, I called Verizon, I called city council, the neighborhood association president. I’ve called 311, I’ve called forestry, I’ve got just about everybody that I could try to think of who would come help or see about this tree. No one is trying to do anything about it, they all are trying to put it on my shoulders,” Moseley said.

His home sits near the corner of Elderon Avenue and Hillsdale Road. Moseley said every time there is a storm or strong winds it causes branches on the tree to fall, damaging he and his neighbor’s property and knocking out the power.

Furthermore, because the tree sits in the alley between two properties Moseley said the city told them it’s their responsibility.

“This is the third time this fence been destroyed. They constantly have to keep coming to put the lines back up because of the fallen tree," Moseley said.

On Thursday right after the storm, his yard was filled with debris and his home powerless yet again from the fallen tree.

“My wife is on a respirator, she’s on oxygen, and we had to wait hours. She couldn’t use her oxygen, we couldn’t do anything," Moseley said.

A few weeks prior the same thing happened to his neighbor who’s home sits on the other side of the alley and it even caused additional power outages.

“Before it knocked out the powerlines, the traffic lights went out. Police had to come around here and help get debris out the street and direct traffic, it’s uncalled for,” Moseley said.

Moseley said he’s going to keep trying to do his part to keep his home and belongings safe but he hopes city leaders will help.

“I don’t know how many times BGE been out here to restore power to my house or my neighbor house behind me, it’s uncalled for. We shouldn’t have to keep having our fences rebuilt [and] put back up every month. The city needs to get up off of their rear end and do something about it,” Moseley said.

WMAR-2 News reached out to councilman Yitzy Schleifer who leads District 4 where Moseley’s home sits. We are still waiting for his response concerning if the city can help resolve the issue.