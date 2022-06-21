Fallen Maryland deputy posthumously named corporal while being laid to rest

SALISBURY, Md. — First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard was killed doing his job, protecting the community.

On Tuesday afternoon, friends, family, law enforcement and a Wicomico County community paid their respects to the fallen officer.

Thousands gathered at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury to pay tribute to Hilliard, who was shot and killed while attempting to serve an arrest warrant.

Austin Davidson was arrested an charged in Hilliard’s murder.

Wicomico County Sheriff's Office

Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford stressed the importance and danger of this profession.

“It's not just a job, it is a daily act of selfless service, one that requires an immense level of courage, dedication and of course sacrifice,” Lt. Gov. Rutherford said.

Hilliard joined the department in 2012.

His dream was to be a Corporal, and he was headed in that direction.

Sheriff Mike Lewis granted him that wish and posthumously made him Corporal Hilliard.

After spending so much time with the family, Sheriff Lewis had a message for them.

“I love you all. you are my family, you're my family,” Sheriff Hilliard said. So as the family and community gather to bury a dedicated law enforcement officer one day before his 42nd birthday, Sheriff Lewis had an apology to give to his family.

“Tashika, I'm so sorry. He died on my watch, I'm so sorry,” Lewis said.

Corporal Hilliard leaves behind a wife and three children.

He is laid to rest in the Sunset Cemetery in Berlin.

