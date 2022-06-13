Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputy dies after being shot in the line of duty

deputy glenn hilliard.jpg
Wicomico County Sheriff's Office
deputy glenn hilliard.jpg
Posted at 6:16 AM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 06:21:36-04

PITTSVILLE, Md. — A sheriff's deputy has died in a shooting in Wicomico County.

The sheriff's office says Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard was shot and killed trying to arrest a man they say had multiple felony warrants. Hilliard was a 16-year veteran of the force.

The sheriff's office say Deputy Hilliard spotted a suspect coming out of an apartment complex in the Pittsville area. That's about 20 miles away from Ocean City. After a brief chase, Hilliard was shot. The sheriff's office says Hilliard would have celebrated his 42nd birthday next Wednesday, June 22.

A man has been arrested in connection to that shooting. Authorities say a man named Austin Davidson is being questioned. State police is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019