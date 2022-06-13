Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputy dies after being shot in the line of duty

PITTSVILLE, Md. — A sheriff's deputy has died in a shooting in Wicomico County.

The sheriff's office says Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard was shot and killed trying to arrest a man they say had multiple felony warrants. Hilliard was a 16-year veteran of the force.

The sheriff's office say Deputy Hilliard spotted a suspect coming out of an apartment complex in the Pittsville area. That's about 20 miles away from Ocean City. After a brief chase, Hilliard was shot. The sheriff's office says Hilliard would have celebrated his 42nd birthday next Wednesday, June 22.

A man has been arrested in connection to that shooting. Authorities say a man named Austin Davidson is being questioned. State police is handling the investigation.