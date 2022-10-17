Faith leaders are working on ways to get people back into church doors

BALTIMORE — It's no secret the pandemic has disrupted many of our lives, forcing us to give up our daily routines like going to church for some.

According to the Archdiocese of Baltimore, the number of people who attend mass has dropped significantly, which is why they created a new initiative to get people back into the pews.

The initiative is called Seek the City-Prayerful Open Discussion. Faith leaders will focus on the improvement of about 50 parishes in the area.

Faith leaders say each week they’re seeing fewer people attending mass. In an effort to ensure the church stays alive, local priests launched Seek the City-Prayerful Open Discussion. The initiative will work with parishes to determine how they can improve their outreach and preaching to bring people back through church doors.

"We’ve seen a significant drop and I think what we need to do is not worry about numbers, not think about quantity in number of churches, but think of quality, the quality of our mission and ministries, and what we have to offer as a church in the city of Baltimore," said Bruce Lewandowski, Auxiliary Bishop Archdiocese of Baltimore.

The plan includes active engagement. Ministers are proposing six to twelve months of listening to church members while visiting each parish, followed by four to six months of discussion.

"There's nothing better than being present with our brothers and sisters sharing in word and sacrament. If I had one word to say right now to any Catholic who's out there, we miss you, come back to church," said Lewandowski.

Other denominations of faith are having the same issue. Bishop Angel Nunez says his church, the Bilingual Christian Church of Baltimore, is having a hard time getting its members to attend in-person service.

"The last week our attendance physical in house attendance was less than 100 now and our online we had over 2,200," said Bishop Nunez.

Despite the online popularity, Bishop Nunez says he's committed to getting people back in-person by meeting them where they are.

"The objective of the church is getting back to its original roots. I challenge my church, and others. Let's get out of the four walls, let's get into the community. Let's just love on people, and can we go to them without an agenda. Can you accept people for who they are?" said Nunez.

However, some churchgoers believe you can connect with God in other ways.

"I was always raised that a walk in the mountains is just as good as going to church on a Sunday to me. That just puts you closer to spirituality in general," said Daniel Valentine, a Highlandtown resident.

For anyone interested in church initiatives:

The Archdiocese of Baltimore will host Seek the City – Prayerful Open Discussion

Monday, October. 17, 2022

Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Site: Archbishop Curley High School

3701 Sinclair Lane

Baltimore, MD 21213

Open to the public

The Bilingual Christian Church of Baltimore will host URGENT: Hold Back the Night Prayer Movement

Monday, October 31, 2022

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Site: New Harvest Ministries

2239 East Fayette St.

Baltimore, MD 21231

